North and South Korea summit: Read the full “no more war” declaration here

After decades of conflict, tensions, and posturing, North Korea and South Korea now say they are now committed to peace. The leaders of the two countries have agreed to denuclearize the Korean peninsula and begin a process that would bring an official end to a war that began in 1950.

At a historic meeting, North Korea’s Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in signed a joint statement confirming “the common goal of realizing, through complete denuclearization, a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula.” The two leaders now say they will work with the United States to establish the terms of the peace process, the New York Times reports.

Here’s an excerpt from the declaration translated by the Inter-Korean summit and posted by CNN:

“During this momentous period of historical transformation on the Korean Peninsula, reflecting the enduring aspiration of the Korean people for peace, prosperity and unification, President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea and chairman Kim Jong Un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea held an Inter-Korean Summit Meeting at the ‘Peace House’ at Panmunjom on April 27, 2018. “The two leaders solemnly declared before the 80 million Korean people and the whole world that there will be no more war on the Korean Peninsula and thus a new era of peace has begun.”

Read the full declaration here.