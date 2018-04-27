Uber is still lacking in gender diversity

The company has released its annual global diversity report for the March 2017-March 2018 period, and it shows it still has a ways to go. The report is significant as it’s the first to follow the resignation of former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick’s departure last year over a number of scandals, including gender discrimination. Some of the main takeaways from the report:
- The total percentage of women in Uber’s global workforce increased to 38%.
- That’s a rise of just 1.9% in a year.
- The total percentage of women in Uber’s U.S. and Canadian workforce was 32.4%.
- That’s a fall of 0.5% in a year.
- Women in non-technical leadership roles at the company, like those in marketing, finance, and legal, accounted for 20.9% of Uber’s workforce–that’s down 1.1% from last year.
- The biggest gender diversity gains Uber made was for women in technical leadership roles, such as those in engineering and product. That category saw 4.3% growth to hit 15.6% in the last year.