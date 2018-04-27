Microsoft kills its gun emoji

The software giant has finally followed in the footsteps of Apple, Google, Twitter, and Samsung by replacing its pistol emoji with a green and yellow water gun emoji. The pistol emoji had drawn criticism in the last several years where school shootings happen on a regular basis and threats on social media a rife. Now that Microsoft has gotten rid of its gun emoji, the last major tech giant with a pistol emoji left is Facebook. But as Business Insider reports, the social media giant says it is preparing to do away with its pistol emoji in favor of a water gun one.