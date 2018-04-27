The price of your Amazon Prime subscription is raising to $119

That’s up from its current annual prices of $99. The $20 increase will go into effect for new subscribers on May 11 in the U.S., and the price will rise for all subscribers renewing their membership starting on June 16, reports Recode. Amazon Prime is the company’s service that allows members to get free two-day shipping as well as access to Amazon Prime Video and Amazon’s streaming music service. The company last raised the price of a Prime membership in 2014. Before then it was just a cheap $79.