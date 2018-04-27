Wake Up, Mr. West. Brands Like Adidas Are Going To Ditch Kanye Soon

Since Kanye West broke his Twitter hiatus this month, he’s been doubling down on his pro-Trump rhetoric that began to surface back in November 2016. What started as a post-election endorsement at a concert has gone full tilt MAGA, with tweets in support of alt-right darlings and a reinforced stance of his love for former host of The Apprentice.

At this stage in Kanye’s career, it’s impossible to discern if what he’s tweeting is his version of performance art or something he truly believes in. What is certain is that the pro-Trump outbursts don’t sit well with the black and largely liberal community that built him up in the first place–not to mention the multinational corporation that supports him.

my MAGA hat is signed ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/DrDHJybS8V — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

After Kanye’s relationship with Nike went sour, Adidas struck a deal with him to create a line of shoes and apparel that have since elevated the brand’s cachet. It wasn’t long before demand for a pair of $350 Yeezys pushed resell prices on eBay into the thousands. Despite the often lukewarm press for his apparel, Kanye’s sneaker line proved to be one of the most in-demand shoes on the market. Most brands would do anything to collaborate with someone with as much influence as Kanye, but what happens when that influence becomes toxic?

Just last year, Adidas, along with numerous other companies, vowed to fight against Trump’s attempted ban on Muslims entering the U.S. An Adidas spokeswoman had this to say at the time:

Our company is built on the core belief that ‘through sport, we have the power to change lives. Sport has shown in the past and will show over and over again in the future that it can bring people together from all over the world–regardless of their nationality, gender, age, religion or sexual orientation. We at Adidas are proud to bring this positive power of sport to life every day at work and we cherish the diverse, international workforce we have around the globe. Some companies have already voiced their concerns about this decision and we join them in their call for an open and diverse society and culture in the U.S. and around the globe. It goes without saying that our commitment to the U.S. market and our people in America remains unchanged despite this current political climate.

If Adidas was willing to take a stand against Trump then, how does it justify remaining silent while his latest, most vocal disciple spreads the MAGA message of hate and divisiveness?