The Innovative Ways These Companies Are Managing Employee Stress

Occasional stress is a normal byproduct of a successful career, but an office of employees with soaring cortisol levels doesn’t make for a positive working environment. While every company should manage and prioritize the happiness of their staff, some businesses go above and beyond the traditional offerings to ensure and stabilize team morale.

While there is no sure-fire, magical solution to prevent overwhelming periods or quarters, these solutions provide opportunities to destress, recenter, and feel better prepared to conquer the next task at hand. From the fitness company Orangetheory to the human resources tool provider BambooHR, you’d be amazed by the lengths these corporations go to supercharge their employees with zen.

They Help Pay For Their Employees’ Vacations

For many overworked, stressed employees, taking time off seems unreasonable with their workload. Human resources tool provider BambooHR so thoroughly believes in the power and benefit of travel that they help pay for their employees’ vacations. BambooHR fronts the cost for plane tickets, hotel rooms, and other travel expenses up to $2,000. Their “anti-workaholic” policy’s theory is that when staff have the freedom, permission, and resources to see the world or unwind on a beach, they’ll be more productive and effective in their roles.

“Treating your people to a vacation is a sure-fire way to build loyalty and goodwill. We’ve seen that not only do our people come back from their trips with an appreciation for Bamboo, but it also helps permeate a culture of gratitude at our office,” explains creative copywriter Bryson Kearl. BambooHR also offers “Financial Peace University,” where they will pay for employees to enroll in a money management class. Kearls says this curriculum has helped their workers pay off hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt over the years.

They Offer Meditation Rooms, Onsite Gyms, And Access To Hiking Trails

Washington State-based beverage company Talking Rain Beverage Co. is nestled in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains. Thanks to their location and the forethought of their executives, the company makes wellness a pillar of their success. As Vice President of Human Resources Vivian Page explains, “Our belief is that in order to be your best self, you need access to great collaborative spaces that allow you to connect with your colleagues, an open-door policy with executives, and casual and engaging activities that stimulate thought-provoking ideas and conversation.” In addition to the basic layout of their headquarters, they also offer meditation rooms, onsite gyms with personal trainers, yoga classes, wellness classes, and as a bonus, easy access to hiking trails and walking paths for on-the-go meetings or mid-afternoon breaks.

They Hold Monthly, Employee-Planned Out-Of-Office Team-Building Activities

NOMATIC designs and sells function bags and travel gear for wanderlusters. Cofounder Jon Richards says as a company, they always put family first and encourage their employees to attend to the needs of their children or spouses above the business. They also prioritize team building and a sense of community between various departments by hosting monthly employee-planned, out-of-office activities. So far in 2018, they’ve gone mountain biking, snow skiing, indoor skydiving, surfing, rock climbing, and attended a local basketball game. These events are held on company time, encouraging camaraderie, laughter—and of course, the benefit of releasing endorphins.

They Encourage Employees To Spend 20% Of Their Working Hours On Continuous Self-Improvement

Chanje (Pronounced “change”) is a Los Angeles-based commercial electric vehicle (EV) company. As they speed into the next planet-friendly terrain of their industry, they take the time to encourage self-improvement within their staff. President Ian Gardner encourages team members to allocate 20% of their working hours to self-improvement via a formal program. To help develop their leadership skills and stimulate career growth, this curriculum includes ongoing coaching, meditation, instruction on how to give and receive feedback, journaling and more. “Through this program we are giving our team members the tools to navigate the typical pressures of business,” Gardner says.