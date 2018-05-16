This is what’s wrong with your emails

From unintended tone to typos that change the message, misunderstandings are pretty easy in email. Fortunately, there are things you can do avoid trouble, says Claire Bissot, managing director of human resource services for the professional services provider CBIZ .

“Your email can impact someone’s perception of you very quickly,” she says. “It’s easy to come off as being too short, too nice, too distant, or too wordy. Instead, it’s important to take the time to properly word and tweak your message; it’s a conversation that is now documented.”

To avoid misunderstandings, make sure you’re not making one of these four common mistakes:

Diving into what you want right away

While brevity is preferable, don’t forget common courtesy. Just as you wouldn’t start a phone call by immediately stating what you want after the other person says “hello,” starting an email the same way can sound equally abrupt. Take a moment to greet the other person in a way that shows you gave your message thought.

“If you haven’t talked to the other person in a while, you might say, ‘Hey, John, Long time no talk,'” says Bissot. “Instead of a canned opening, use a unique introduction, such as ‘Hope your Monday is starting off well,’ or ‘Happy Wednesday.'”

A greeting helps get the person’s attention and provides context about why you’re reaching out. If your email conversation continues beyond the first message, though, you don’t need to be as formal, Bissot adds.

Not proofreading

Email is a fast way to communicate, but fast can turn into sloppy. Always take the time to read over your message before you hit send, says Bissot. Check for basic typos or grammatical mistakes like mixing up “their” and “there.” Read your email out loud to make sure your tone won’t be misinterpreted as negative. And check that you’re not adding confusion to an issue.