Now This Is How You Sell A 1999 Fu*king Toyota Corolla

Who: Jason Hlavenka.

The Fine AF 1999 Toyota Corolla, wasn’t going to put this on twitter but the guy took it off of Craig’s list so I felt the need to keep the story alive???? pic.twitter.com/7Pbrayqn58 — Brendan Tokarski (@btredwing98) April 23, 2018

Why we care: The hilariously detailed, hyperbolic used car ad is nothing new, but then again, neither are George Carlin jokes and they’re still funny. Born in the tradition of 2013’s 1999 Toyota Camry, 2014’s “Buy My Volvo,” 2015’s 2001 Honda Civic, and last year’s 1996 Honda Civic, here we get a copywriting masterclass on how to make something desirable with just brutal, brutal honesty. It’s also a throwback to the days when ad copy was so long it could double as a novella. Or at least a particularly informative pamphlet.

There are plenty of brands who could use this kind of creative approach to a boring product.

Since the ad’s been removed from Craigslist, here is the full copy, courtesy of the Wayback Machine: