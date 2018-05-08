Why Sons of Busy Working Moms Grow Up To Be Better Coworkers

Not long ago, I ended up in an awkward conversation with a man who I highly respected. He said it was impossible for women to be successful in both business and motherhood. One would have to suffer, one would have to give. More troubling, this was coming from a man with a wife who was also a high-powered working mom.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, 70% of women over 18 in the workforce are moms, and 75% of those women are employed full time. Despite those figures, there are many who still view the working mom as an anomaly, or worse, a problem. In today’s economy where the two-person income household is a necessity for many families, that mind-set is baffling.

The higher I moved up professionally, the more I heard the question about whether women can successfully manage both motherhood and a career. Is balancing home and work life easy? No, but it’s not impossible, either. Especially when working moms have allies and advocates in the workplace. One of mine came in the form of an unlikely individual.

Occasionally, working moms have moments that can only be classified as Motherhood Murphy’s Law. Moments when your work and family life collide, creating some pretty awkward situations. For instance, last July, the first week of my son’s new summer camp was also the same week of a critical mid-year sales and marketing meeting, where I was responsible for leading a lot of the agenda. Also, our global chairman, my boss, was flying in from Italy to attend the meeting.

Since my husband had a prescheduled out-of-town business trip, we arranged for our son’s sitter to pick him up from summer camp. As Motherhood Murphy’s Law would have it, something came up, and our sitter needed to cancel. I’ll never forget the feeling I experienced in my stomach as I read her text en route to work. Since we have no family in the New York metro area, the only other person authorized to pick up my son from camp was me. I immediately devised a plan of action: Make some slight adjustments to the agenda, forgo the team lunch to pick up my son, bring him back to work with me, set him up in my office with food and other items to keep him occupied for four hours, and return to the meeting.

When I greeted my boss that morning, I pulled him aside to briefly explain my situation. With a smile, he said that he understood. Although he appeared fine with the situation and changes to the agenda, I felt horrible, embarrassed, and unprofessional. Never mind that I was about to deliver a killer presentation and had met and exceeded all of the expectations for the year.