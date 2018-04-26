These Puppets Show Kids How To Tell If Mom’s Overdosing

What: A new PSA campaign from the Kansas City nonprofit Youth Ambassadors that uses Sesame Street style puppets and songs to raise awareness for some tragic realities.

Who: Youth Ambassadors, VML

Why we care: The entire “Lessons From My Neighborhood” campaign takes a cheerful approach to tragic circumstances like parental drug abuse, child malnutrition, and violence. By using puppets that typically sing about friendship, feelings, and other joys of life, the spots are able to effectively convey how heartbreaking it is that small children are forced to deal with these realities every single day.