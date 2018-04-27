April’s Top Leadership Stories Include Feminist High Heels and EQ

This month, we learned that recruiters spend more time on other social media platforms than they do on your LinkedIn profile, how some women are reinventing the high heel to allow for comfort and durability, and how you can make boring presentation more interesting and emotionally intelligent.

advertisement

These are the stories you loved in Leadership for the month of April 2018. 1. Recruiters Look At This More Than Your LinkedIn When you’re job searching, you’re probably paying attention to your LinkedIn more than anything else. That’s not necessarily a bad idea, but you also shouldn’t neglect other social media platforms–namely, Facebook and Instagram. Sure, recruiters are scanning for red flags, but they’re also trying to gain insights into your personality that LinkedIn doesn’t reveal. As Carly Johnson, project manager at Simply Hired, told Fast Company, “Instagram and Facebook shows a living, breathing person . . . It’s great to have a second level of information.” 2. High Heels, Invented For The Male Gaze, Get A Feminist Makeover High heels have been portrayed as a tool of empowerment, as well as a “tool for patriarchy designed to slow a woman down.” Whichever way you look at it, it was designed by men, for men. But some women have had enough, and they’re doing their part to make high heels a pair of stylish shoes that you can comfortably walk in. Fast Company‘s Elizabeth Segran caught up with these women, from two entrepreneurs who launched startups to reinvent the shoe, to a chief merchandising officer of a prominent fashion house determined to innovate around them.

advertisement

advertisement

6. Donald Trump Will Do Anything To Avoid Persecution–And John Bolton Will Help Since Trump was inaugurated, he has shocked many with his words toward those who served in the U.S. military, from telling an army widow that her husband “knew what he signed up for” to criticizing John McCain, who was a military prisoner in Vietnam, for being captured. According to scholar and writer Sarah Kendzior, this is emblematic of Trump’s fear of sacrifice, and his willingness to let others pay for his misdeeds. She wrote, “Trump’s obsession with ‘winning’ is infamous. But the winning is always more about Trump than it is about the United States–and at times the concepts are mutually exclusive. Trump’s definition of an attack on the U.S. is when his lawyer’s home is raided by the FBI, not when Russia attacks our elections and infrastructure.” 7. What I Learned As A Liberal Lesbian At Fox News When Sally Kohn became a commentator at Fox News, she harbored many misconceptions about conservatives. Namely, she thought that they were all heartless and hateful. But her experience as one of the few left-leaning, lesbian commentators at the right-wing network taught her those stereotypes couldn’t be further from the truth. She wrote, “It took being the ‘only’ one in the room to see my own biases. I had to be the weirdo to notice how normal everyone else really was.” 8. I Used This Simple Chart To Prioritize My Crazy Busy Work Life When former media executive Fran Hauser was on maternity leave, the company she worked for appointed a new CEO. Hauser quickly cut her leave short and went back to the office, fearing that she’d miss the opportunity to forge a relationship with the CEO. Soon, she found herself stressed out and struggling to make progress on her big tasks–so she created a system that required her to prioritize. She wrote, “I knew that I needed to impose a structure to force myself to create and maintain those boundaries. I needed to take an objective and honest look at where I wanted to focus my time and energy.”

advertisement