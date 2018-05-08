Dreamers and Doers: With Damian Kulash and Alli Webb

Sometimes, entrepreneurs have to break the rules to break through. That was definitely the case for Damian Kulash and Alli Webb. For Kulash, frontman of the electro pop outfit OK Go and the mad genius behind their sublimely creative music videos, that meant changing the idea of what music could be. For Webb, the cofounder of the blowout empire Drybar, it meant pursuing an unconventional business model—she honed one service, using a simple blowdryer to give people newfound confidence and swagger.