5 Bizarre Moments From Trump’s Rant On “Fox & Friends”

Like a 1980s movie where a child played by Fred Savage magically becomes Kid in Chief, President Donald Trump spent Thursday morning phoning into his favorite TV show, Fox & Friends. However, perhaps unlike that imaginary film, it was kind of a disaster.

Trump began the interview by quasi-admitting he didn’t get his wife, Melania, a gift for her birthday today–“Maybe I didn’t get her so much. I got her a beautiful card”–and things proceeded accordingly from there. Over the duration of the long, rambling segment, Trump rehashed his 2016 election win, fudging the numbers a bit and blaming Democrats for his VA secretary nominee, Ronny Jackson, withdrawing his nomination this morning. (Jackson did so following a tumultuous confirmation process during which numerous scandals came to light.) At certain points, Trump came off as thoroughly rattled, his tangents escalating into full-throated shouting rants.

Overall, it was an interview marked by how unsettled the hosts seemed, despite the fact that they often openly praised the president. Whether they are starting to realize more things about him or are having more difficulty hiding things they already knew, Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade looked embarrassed for Trump and fearful of what he might say next. Here are the most bizarre things he did say.

1. “If you go back to the Civil War, it was Republicans that really did the thing.”

Trump makes the case for Chance the Rapper, Kanye and the Black community to join the Republican party by bringing up the civil war and slavery! "If you go back to the Civil War, it was Republicans that really did the thing. Lincoln was a Republican."pic.twitter.com/mt0R7RQBlz — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) April 26, 2018

It is quite a Tarzan-like, vine-swingin’ leap to get from Kanye West supporting Trump to Republicans being the party that ended slavery, but the president just took it.

2. “… like with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal, he represented me.”