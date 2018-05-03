Dreamers And Doers: From Unsung To Unforgettable

As disparate as styling hair and making music videos may seem, both fields are highly competitive and high glam. It’s tough to make it, and even tougher to make it big. But improbably, that’s exactly what Alli Webb and Damian Kulash did, and in a similar fashion.

Webb is the founder of Drybar, a salon where you can buy just one service—a blowout—and Kulash, front man for the pop rock band and viral YouTube sensation OK Go. Their secret? Each honed an unusual expertise while surrounding themselves with a close-knit team, all of which enabled them to break through and realize success on a scale neither had ever envisioned

Recently, as part of a series of conversations between successful entrepreneurs called “Dreamers and Doers,” the powerhouse changemakers convened at Webb’s house in L.A. to discuss their unique and, at times, counterintuitive approach to their work, the need for continual risks, and the importance of having a trustworthy band of collaborators.

Mastering The No-Frizz Biz

South Florida’s suffocating heat and humidity made Webb’s childhood difficult in a way that only curly haired children know: frizz. “I always hated my curly hair and was mystified and obsessed with how anybody got soft, bouncy hair,” she recalls with a laugh. When she mastered blowing out her own hair into long, straight locks, she found a vocation that doubled as an obsession. Later, after becoming a hair stylist, she says, “blowing out hair was still the thing that was most exciting to me even when I was cutting hair.”

After settling in L.A. with her husband Cameron, she started a mobile styling service, Straight At Home, which was meant to keep her busy while allowing enough freedom to raise her two young sons. Webb was no stranger to entrepreneurship. Growing up, she had learned customer service dynamics and more at her parents’ clothing store. And she was good at it, which served her well as an entrepreneur. After word-of-mouth about her talent spread like Oscars gossip, Webb posited that women would like to come into a luxe environment to get their hair blown out instead of some strip-mall salon. She went to her brother Michael Landau and pitched him on creating a brick-and-mortar location.

Landau was all in and her husband signed on as creative director. With seed money from friends, family, and other angel investors, the trio opened their first salon in Brentwood in 2010. Customers loved the single-service approach and the luxurious feel of their yellow, creamy white, and gray décor palette. There was free champagne and 1980s comedy flick screenings overhead, and in no time Webb knew she had a hit. The overall salon experience was just as important as the stylist’s skill. As the volume for the hair-volume business increased, Drybar spawned several locations around L.A.

Next, Webb and her co-founders sought outside investment to grow faster. But those first venture capitalists and private equity investors dismissed the concept. “I remember thinking, “These guys do not get it, and this is not going to work,” she says. “[But] I always stuck to my guns. We do one thing really well, and that’s been the guiding light from the beginning.”