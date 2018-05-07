These Programs Help Low-Income Workers Climb The Career Ladder

You don’t have to look far to find positive economic indicators lately. The stock market is reaching near record highs. Housing prices have returned to pre-recession levels. And the job market is driving low unemployment numbers. But despite the good economic and job news, workers on the lowest end of the wage spectrum are seeing fewer gains than those who earn more, according to the Working Poor Families’ Project Spring 2018 policy briefing . The report states that 1 in 3 working families in the U.S. is poor or low-income and may not have enough money to meet basic needs.

As companies look for more workers to fill various roles, finding and hiring low-wage workers and helping them develop internally may be a solution. But first, companies need to understand the needs of such candidates—as well as where to look for them and how to help them advance.

Recognizing And Removing Barriers

The reasons people work in low-wage jobs range from a lack of skills or degrees to a lack of access or other factors that make it difficult to find better jobs, says economist Harry J. Holzer, Georgetown University professor and Brookings Institution nonresident senior fellow. In his work studying low-wage populations and their barriers to advancement, Holzer found that skill deficits in written and verbal communication, poor problem-solving ability, and lack of occupational training or experience, among others, make it difficult for low-wage workers, especially those without college degrees, to find higher-paying jobs that offer advancement opportunities.

“The higher-wage companies are often looking for a higher level of skill, whether that’s measured by education and credentials or by previous work experience,” Holzer says. Informal barriers, such as lack of social contacts and social capital and discrimination, may also be factors, “but even once they’re in the companies, we know these populations have higher turnover rates. Turnover often prevents them from getting on a career ladder of some type that might exist in the company,” Holzer says.

Providing Access

Some organizations are working to connect companies with talented populations of workers who may not have traditional backgrounds or degrees. Organizations like the nonprofit Year Up combines rigorous classroom training and a paid internship to help connect disadvantaged youth with good jobs. The yearlong program offers professional and personal development, an education stipend, college credit, and other professional advisers and mentors to help young people prepare for upwardly mobile career opportunities. In addition to soft and technical skills, Year Up helps its students gain access to connections and become familiar with workplace norms, says Jeff Artis, Year Up’s national director of corporate engagement.

“If you’re a person from a disadvantaged neighborhood, however you want to define that, the norms for corporate America are foreign to you,” Artis says. “It doesn’t matter whether you come from an urban city or Appalachia. The norms of corporate America are strange to you.” Formal and informal apprenticeships and job-training programs may also offer pathways to advancement.

Staffing and temporary placement firms may offer another entry point for some workers. Becky Frankiewicz is president of ManpowerGroup North America. Prior to joining ManpowerGroup, Frankiewicz led Quaker Foods North America, one of PepsiCo’s largest subsidiaries. She says that lower-level workers consistently have trouble envisioning a career path beyond their current role. Feeling stuck can lead to decreased motivation, production challenges, and turnover, she says.