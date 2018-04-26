BMW will use LiDAR from Innoviz for its self-driving cars

The German automaker has chosen to go with solid-state LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensors from Innoviz for the self-driving vehicles it hopes to put on the streets by 2021, reports TechCrunch. LiDAR sensors use lasers to help a car “see” its surroundings and thus know where to navigate. Traditionally LiDAR sensors have been bulky contraptions that need to constantly spin around on the roof of a car, but Innoviz’s LiDAR tech is both smaller than traditional sensors and doesn’t need to constantly spin (thus their “solid-state” nomenclature). This makes them much more ideal for commercial vehicles where looks matter.