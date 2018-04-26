Unskippable video ads are coming to Snapchat in May

But there is some good news: The unskippable ads will only show in select shows produced by Snap’s publishing partners like Viacom, reports DigiDay . The ads will not appear in user-generated content like Stories and magazine-style Discover editions, though those will still continue to feature skippable ads.

The unskippable ads, which Snap rightly calls “commercials,” will act just like regular television commercials you see when watching a show. They’ll appear at the end of one segment of a show, run for six seconds, and then the show will resume. A source with knowledge of Snap’s plans said the company is “aware people will have to get used to it. That said, so much of the Snapchat generation has gotten accustomed to watching ads to get content.”