Tesla’s Autopilot VP and chip expert has left the company

Jim Keller’s last day with the company was this week, reports Electrek . Keller, somewhat of a legend in the chip architecture field, was hired by Tesla from AMD in 2015 and began working on a custom AI chip at the automaker. Later he was also put in charge of Tesla’s Autopilot program. A Tesla spokesperson confirmed Keller’s departure:

“Today is Jim Keller’s last day at Tesla, where he has overseen low-voltage hardware, Autopilot software, and infotainment. Prior to joining Tesla, Jim’s core passion was microprocessor engineering and he’s now joining a company where he’ll be able to once again focus on this exclusively. We appreciate his contributions to Tesla and wish him the best.”

Pete Bannon, a former Apple chip engineer, will be taking over Keller’s role. Bannon helped design Apple’s A5–A9 chips and, despite Keller’s departure, Tesla says its commitment to developing its own chipsets hasn’t slowed: