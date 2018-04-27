Inclusivity And Wellness Take Center Stage At Beautycon NYC

Beauty fanatics descended on the Javits Center in New York City last weekend for the annual beauty festival Beautycon–think Coachella, but with Instagram and YouTube influencers like Gigi Gorgeous taking the stage for panels. Queues for meet-and-greet sessions with YouTube stars like ItsMyRayeRaye rivaled TSA lines. Celebrities like Zendaya, Dascha Polanco, and Paris Hilton were received by a gaggle of screaming teens. Even Hillary Clinton deigned to make an appearance, albeit only backstage.

This year, Beautycon spanned two full days and debuted dedicated sections for Korean beauty (“K-Town”) and wellness (“B-Well”). Fast Company stopped by the festival to chat with Beautycon CEO Moj Mahdara and panelists about diversity in beauty, the explosion of Korean beauty, and the Beautycon generation’s affinity for wellness.

On Beautycon’s evolution since 2011:

“At this point, I don’t think people think of us as an event-only property. They think of us as an ‘always on’ platform that includes media, commerce, and experiences. The festivals, I think, have taken on a life of their own, in the sense that they’ve become intensely community-driven. So at this point, I think we’re having a lot of fun on the events side, pushing the boundaries on what retail, experiential, and products mean to a new community of people that consume most of their beauty content on Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube.” —Moj Mahdara, CEO of Beautycon

On why an event like Beautycon matters:

“Influencers are everyday people . . . they’re becoming stars with their personality and skill. It feels like that world is giving makeup back to the people, and Beautycon is a continuation of that. It’s really about all the people who are here indulging in beauty. It’s for everyone, no matter your size, shape, race, gender identity or expression.”—Laverne Cox, actress and LGBTQ advocate

On why wellness matters to Beautycon:

“We did this big study called FOMO, which is like a white paper; we went to eight markets and met with a thousand people and did qualitative and quantitative research. And one of the topics of discussions that we explored was ‘Digital Soul Seekers,’ which really made it clear to us that health and well-being and spirituality consumes a big part of this generation’s mindshare. It’s inclusive and how they think about beauty.

“We wanted to work with Zendaya this year, and she was passionate about coming here and talking about mental health and mental wellbeing. And so B-Well is our nod to that. And you’re going to see that become a bigger part of our festivals and platform moving forward.” —Moj Mahdara, CEO of Beautycon

On how the U.S. has embraced Korean beauty:

“I’ve seen bigger Western companies adopt a lot of Korean trends and put them into their own lines. I’ve seen skincare, as a category, grow tremendously over the past few years; interest in masks has grown, and I truly believe it’s the result of K Beauty introducing these concepts. K Beauty exploded in the U.S. because of digital [and social media]. If you look back, Korean beauty brands tried to launch in the U.S. 10-15 years ago, but it didn’t work; they were unable to get the word out.” —Charlotte Cho, cofounder of Soko Glam