IFTTT’s Latest Plan: Helping Legacy Companies Take On Tech Giants

A brick-and-mortar powerhouse like grocery giant Kroger might not appreciate being called a “legacy” enterprise, but that’s the reality IFTTT is pitching as it tries to turn its popular-but-geeky internet switchboard service into a viable business.

IFTTT, which launched in 2011, can connect products that aren’t designed to work together. You might use the service to automatically log Spotify songs in a Google Drive spreadsheet, sync your Instagram photos to Dropbox, or change the color of your smart light bulbs if it’s going to rain that day. (Its name is an acronym for “if this, than that,” a nod to the kinds of conditional statements used by programmers.)

While IFTTT’s service is free to 14 million registered users, for the past two years the company has charged businesses to join the platform and list connections (or “applets”) inside their own apps. Now, IFTTT is raising $24 million to hire more people, including a larger sales team, as it tries to rope in larger firms that aren’t tech businesses at their core. If a company such as Kroger or Target wanted to take on Amazon’s in-home delivery service, for instance, it might use IFTTT to link up with existing smart locks and security cameras for opening the door and ensuring a safe drop-off.

“We’re really trying solve what I think is the biggest problem in relation to all of these legacy, existing businesses: being forced to change their relationship with their customer, their business model, and what it is they’re known for,” says Linden Tibbets, IFTTT’s cofounder and CEO.

“A Little Bit More Like Amazon”

Despite its obvious usefulness and loyal cadre of fans, IFTTT has struggled for years to land on a business plan. The last time the company raised money–a $30 million Series B round in 2014–it was positioning itself as an “operating system” for myriad connected devices, especially in smart homes. The idea was to appeal directly to consumers, and Tibbets had floated the possibility of selling premium subscriptions to power users.

That approach never materialized, as Tibbets and company realized IFTTT’s customers should actually be the hardware and software makers connecting to the service, rather than the consumers who depend on those connections. The motto he’s been using for the past couple years is “PayPal for access,” describing a kind of trustworthy liaison between disparate products.

Tibbets stresses that IFTTT isn’t looking to help companies launch their own online services. But as more companies take technology seriously, IFTTT wants to help them connect with the vast array of online services that already exist. Although I’m the one who brings up Kroger during an interview, he doesn’t hesitate to describe how IFTTT might allow the grocery giant to “behave a little bit more like Amazon,” using in-home deliveries as a hypothetical example.