Think Coachella is bad? This music festival has $1 million tickets

Looking for something to do with all your bitcoin profits? Shake off your Fyre Festival hangover , head to Iceland for the Secret Solstice music festival from June 21-24, and celebrate 96 hours of continuous daylight by burning through a million dollars in style.

The festival’s Million Dollar Package includes:

A private jet to and from Iceland for six people from any destination on Earth

Luxury accommodation for the Secret Solstice 2018 festival week

Two deluxe cars, personal drivers, and private escort for the entire week in Iceland

Welcome party with unlimited champagne and Icelandic delicacies

A private concert with an international music artist

​66North ​gear, a private ​glam squad, Icelandic skincare treatments, access to spa treatments throughout the duration of your stay, and daily massages so you look good backstage at the festival

Backstage access, fast-tracked entrance, and a tent fully stocked and serviced with Wi-Fi, electricity, and a complimentary weather pack to enjoy the festival in complete comfort. Plus, all-you-can-eat Icelandic hot dogs (and any other food they serve at the festival), and any drink you care to guzzle

Private tours of Iceland’s natural wonders, including a midnight sun yacht party with festival ​artists, helicopter tour over the glaciers and volcanoes, a skimobile ride across the Langjökull glacier, trip to the hot springs, horseback riding on Icelandic horses, an iceberg safari aboard a yacht, lava tube tour, and cave dining. There’s also a private dinner + chef’s table at Iceland’s top exclusive restaurant​s​ specializing in Icelandic cuisine

For $1 million ticket inquiries, send an email to odinn@secretsolstice.is

Don’t have a million bucks between the couch cushions? Secret Solstice has two slightly more affordable options: the Package of the Gods is $14,800 and the Oðinn package is a mere $1,865.

Or just buy a regular old ticket here.