Think Coachella is bad? This music festival has $1 million tickets

Looking for something to do with all your bitcoin profits? Shake off your Fyre Festival hangover, head to Iceland for the Secret Solstice music festival from June 21-24, and celebrate 96 hours of continuous daylight by burning through a million dollars in style.
The festival’s Million Dollar Package includes:
- A private jet to and from Iceland for six people from any destination on Earth
- Luxury accommodation for the Secret Solstice 2018 festival week
- Two deluxe cars, personal drivers, and private escort for the entire week in Iceland
- Welcome party with unlimited champagne and Icelandic delicacies
- A private concert with an international music artist
- 66North gear, a private glam squad, Icelandic skincare treatments, access to spa treatments throughout the duration of your stay, and daily massages so you look good backstage at the festival
- Backstage access, fast-tracked entrance, and a tent fully stocked and serviced with Wi-Fi, electricity, and a complimentary weather pack to enjoy the festival in complete comfort. Plus, all-you-can-eat Icelandic hot dogs (and any other food they serve at the festival), and any drink you care to guzzle
- Private tours of Iceland’s natural wonders, including a midnight sun yacht party with festival artists, helicopter tour over the glaciers and volcanoes, a skimobile ride across the Langjökull glacier, trip to the hot springs, horseback riding on Icelandic horses, an iceberg safari aboard a yacht, lava tube tour, and cave dining. There’s also a private dinner + chef’s table at Iceland’s top exclusive restaurants specializing in Icelandic cuisine
For $1 million ticket inquiries, send an email to odinn@secretsolstice.is
Don’t have a million bucks between the couch cushions? Secret Solstice has two slightly more affordable options: the Package of the Gods is $14,800 and the Oðinn package is a mere $1,865.
Or just buy a regular old ticket here.