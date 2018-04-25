This podcast turns internet trolls into comedy gold

Internet trolls are the bane of our existence on social media. Write one little tweet about Russian bots, the insanity of #Pizzagate, or Ed Sheeran’s smarmy smile, and the trolls come out to harass you as fast as you can block them.

Now a new podcast is spinning those stories of online malaise and digital fisticuffs into comedy gold. Troll Play, from Australia’s ABC, is hosted by comedians Alice Fraser, Cal Wilson, and Sami Shah. Each week, they attempt to find the silver lining in the online trolling that makes most people want to scream or laugh–or maybe scream with laughter in the case of this podcast. When the hosts are not turning online harassment into laugh-out-loud comedy, they are exploring the stranger corners of the internet, as they did on their most recent episode, which featured a forum dedicated to bulk milk drinkers.

As the show description says, “The Internet is a bin fire. Let’s warm our hands!” Listen here.