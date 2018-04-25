Sonos Warns Us About The Impending Dumb Smart Speaker Apocalypse

What: A new Sonos campaign aims at the limitations of your standard smart speaker.

Who: Sonos, Anomaly

Why we care: Estimates peg 2017 smart speaker sales at about $4.4 billion, and they anticipate that will jump to $17.4 billion by 2022. Now Sonos is warning us of the limitations of a run-of-the-mill voice-assisted speaker, particularly when it comes to music lovers.

We’ve all experienced the difference between the marketing of a product and that product IRL–look no further than any fast food menu ever created. Here, Sonos cleverly brings that perception-versus-reality approach to smart speakers, while making a solid case for its own offering.