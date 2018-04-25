Now you can BuzzFeed and chill with a new Netflix series

BuzzFeed and Netflix have announced a new partnership in the form of a streaming television series. Starting in early July, Netflix will stream a show called Follow This, which follows BuzzFeed News journalists as they do their reporting.

Netflix has ordered more than 20 episodes, and each one is about 15 minutes long, according to the Hollywood Reporter. BuzzFeed has posted a sneak peak of the program on YouTube, which features one of its reporters, Scaachi Koul, talking about autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR) videos.

This is the latest digital media company trying to increase its television presence. Vice Media, for instance, has its own cable channel, Viceland (which has reportedly not been doing so hot), in addition to a nightly HBO series, Vice New Tonight. Cheddar has been added to YouTube TV’s lineup. And BuzzFeed, too, has been actively pushing its morning online TV show, AM2DM.

The first Follow This episode will premiere July 9.