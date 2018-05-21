Creativity Unlocked: A FastCo. Works Podcast

Want to unleash your creative potential, lead like a superstar, and maximize your productivity? Fast Company and Microsoft 365 present Creativity Unlocked, a limited-edition series featuring influencers from Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies and Most Creative People communities.
Episode 1: A Walk On The Wildly Creative Side
Join host David Zax on a “creativity walk” through lower Manhattan and an exploration of how walking can spur new ideas and new perspectives.
Featuring: Karin Giefer, an executive creative director at the legendary firm frog design, and Jon Friedman, general manager in design at Microsoft
Episode 2: The Rest Of The Story
How can improv comedy skills make you more creative and collaborative at work? David joins a class at New York’s renowned Upright Citizens Brigade to find out.
Featuring: Chelsea Clarke, comedian and improv instructor at UCB, and Eva Alt and Bela Yousif, from Glossier.
Episode 3: Head Games
How can meditation help you cope with never-ending demands and stress at work? Listen in as David tries it and explores how startups and corporations alike are seeing (and feeling) the benefits.
Featuring: Loren Brill, CEO Sweet Loren’s; Sukey and Beth Novogratz, co-authors of Just Sit; and Mike Fenlon and Adam Clayman, from PwC.