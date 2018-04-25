Comcast’s NBCU is missing “Get Out” but at least there’s Harry Potter

Philly cable giant Comcast reported first-quarter earnings this morning, and the results for its NBCUniversal unit were mostly magic—with a little bit of horror thrown in for good measure.

The company’s “filmed entertainment” division, which includes Universal Pictures, saw decreased revenue of 16.3% to $1.6 billion. The lower results were largely due to tough comparisons from the same quarter a year ago, when Jordan Peele’s genre-bending Get Out was wowing audiences. The movie went on to earn more than $255 million worldwide, which is pretty impressive for a February release. On the flip side, NBCU’s theme park revenue jumped by 14.5%, buoyed by the popularity of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter attraction in Hollywood, in addition to good attendance in parks in Orlando and Japan.

All in all, it was a good quarter for NBCU, especially with the Pyeongchang Olympics and Super Bowl LII super-charging its TV business. Here’s how the numbers shook out: