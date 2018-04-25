Global wine output in 2017 was at its lowest level in 60 years

Worldwide wine production totaled 250 million hectoliters in 2017–an 8.6% fall from output in 2016, reports Reuters. That was its lowest level since 1957. The fall is mainly due to weather problems in Europe, which caused hardships for wine producers in the region. Poor weather conditions including droughts and storms hindered production in the main growing regions of France including Bordeaux and Champagne. Over in South America, Chile also had a rough year, with production down 6%. At the same time, global wine consumption increased 1.8%, meaning that while there is less wine to go around, more people are wanting it.