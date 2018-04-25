Tim Cook will have a private meeting with President Trump today

The private meeting today follows President Trump’s first state dinner last night, which Tim Cook and Apple’s environmental head Lisa Jackson also attended, reports Bloomberg . The state dinner was to honor French president Emmanuel Macron. Besides Cook, other industry titans including Rupert Murdoch were at the event.

But it seems Cook is spending an extra day in Washington. As BuzzFeed News’ Jon Passantino reports, a copy of the president’s schedule shows Cook will meet with Trump in the Oval Office at 1:45 p.m. local time. The meeting will be closed to the press. As for what Trump and Cook will discuss is anyone’s guess, though economic and trade issues are likely. It’s possible Cook could also bring up issues he and the president are on opposite sides of the table on, including immigration and the environment.