Amazon teases its upcoming Fire TV Cube

The company has published a sign-up page where people interested in Amazon’s next-generation Fire TV can give their email address to get more information about it as soon as it’s released. The Fire TV Cube has been rumored since last year and will be the latest in the line of Amazon’s digital media players. From leaks we already know that the device will be cube-like in shape, hence the name. It’s also rumored the Cube will combine Echo Dot functionality, with users being able to interact with Amazon’s Alexa assistant simply by using their voice (via AFTVnews). Current Fire TV devices can be controlled with Alexa–however, users need to use the included voice remote control or the Amazon Alexa app on their smartphone to do so.
