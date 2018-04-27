How Sweetgreen Helped This Corner Store With A Healthy Transformation

The designers and supply chain experts at Sweetgreen, the L.A.-based salad chain, usually spend their time working on the look and operations of their own stores. But for the last eight months, they’ve also been working on something else: helping a liquor store in South L.A. reinvent itself as a healthy food market.

Hank’s Mini Market, a family-owned corner store, has a 20-year history in L.A.’s Hyde Park neighborhood. Kelli Jackson, daughter of the store’s founder, had seen her parents make the store a part of the community. But when she took over, she also saw an opportunity to do something different.

“I started questioning what a corner store could be,” says Jackson. The nearest full grocery store was about a mile away, and fresh produce wasn’t easily accessible. “That might not sound so far away, but when you think about a mother and she doesn’t have a car, she has to get on the bus and she has the whole family, sometimes that can be a hassle.”

She began working with the Los Angeles Food Policy Council, a nonprofit that helps transform small markets into healthy retailers. Store owners enroll in a program that offers training in everything from business development to marketing and pricing strategy, and the nonprofit helps them make a shift–sometimes as small as adding signage to promote new fruits and vegetables in the store, and in a few cases, a full transformation of the entire store. Hank’s fell into the latter category.

“Knowing that there are twice as many liquor stores as grocery stores in South L.A., we wanted to make sure that that transformation is visible to everybody,” says Alba Velasquez, program director of the nonprofit’s Healthy Neighborhood Market Network. “I think that when you do a ‘transformation’ it really does become its own different store, so then people are enticed to come in and see what changes are happening.”

Sweetgreen came on board to help. “Instead of just writing a check to help her, we wanted to find a way to go deeper and give expertise from our team,” says Nate Ru, the company’s chief brand officer. “We’ve been working kind of shoulder to shoulder with [Jackson] trying to make her vision come to life.”

The company’s creative team worked with Jackson, who has a background in the arts, to understand the look she wanted for the store, then created renderings of the space and let her choose a direction. The team created a new logo and brand and style guide. Outside, the giant “liquor” sign came down; inside, after a full demolition and remodeling, beer signs and other advertising lost their position on display at the front of the store. Inside the bright new space, what’s most visible is a table filled with fresh produce.