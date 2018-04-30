How Nonprofits Can Address Their Own Biases To Build Better Diversity

The issues that many philanthropic groups are fighting are results of systemic, institutionalized racism, from unfair housing practices to inequitable education. Which begs the question: What are philanthropic groups doing to make sure they’ve eliminated similar (albeit perhaps unintentional) inequalities and bias within their own organizations?

Even once you’ve acknowledged it’s a problem, figuring out how to fix it it is another, perhaps even more complicated issue. While people of color make up 40% of nonprofit employees, they account for only 10% of CEOs and board chairs, and just 16% of all board members. Those numbers have stayed steady in recent years, despite that fact that people of color typically express more interest than their white counterparts in achieving executive level roles in the sector.

Equity in the Center, an initiative from the nonprofit social sector talent development group ProInspire, finally said: enough.

Rather than focus on achieving just more diversity, the group has focused on how to create organizational racial equity. The difference, says Equity in the Center Director Kerrien Suarez is that groups with diverse hiring goals may treat that as “a checkmark.” It can result in token hiring rather than “valuing those perspectives explicitly and connecting them to the attainment of a social mission.” The result is an entirely new manual for change that’s called “Awake to Woke to Work: Building A Race Equity Culture.” The goal is to identify “the structures, roles, processes, and practices that negatively impact people of color inside and outside of organizations, and outlin[e] specific tactics to mitigate them.”

The report includes input from 120 advisors from across the sector, and an analysis the most current research on these issues. There are also case studies of several groups at all levels of the industry that are working toward this goal, including Year Up, Leadership For Educational Equity, and the Annie E. Casey Foundation. (The idea was actually inspired by the Casey Foundation, which in 2015 convened a set of grantees to think about the root causes behind the industry’s lack of diversity, and how to address that.)

Diverse hiring practices are a good start, but don’t automatically change a predominantly white workplace culture. “The progression is actually from diversity to inclusion to equity and we reframe that in terms of awake to woke to work,” says Suarez.

Equity in the Center had dubbed this the “racial equity cycle,” and spells out the goals of each stage as follows: