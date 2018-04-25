5 Things Casual Marvel Fans Should Know Before “Infinity War”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been going strong for 18 films now, so it’s easy to forget how revolutionary it is in scope. Starting with Robert Downey Jr.’s first AC/DC-fueled turn as Iron Man back in 2008, the MCU has expertly translated the crossover-happy tapestry of its many comic books into an interconnected hit parade of successful solo and group franchises. Characters pop in and out of each other’s movies for cameos or full-fledged team-ups (think Hulk hijacking scenes in Thor: Ragnarok), all in service of pushing forward one grand, overarching narrative. That narrative has finally coalesced into Infinity War, the first of two climactic Avengers films spread across this year and 2019, wrapping up the third phase of the MCU.

At 160 minutes and with 76 main characters, Infinity War is a whole lot of movie. It also marks the end of this current era. Because a lot of the original actors are either aging out of their roles or eager to move on—looking squarely in your direction, Chris Evans—their fate is more uncertain than ever. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has further stoked speculation of high-ranking casualties by calling the still-untitled 2019 Avengers movie a “finale” of sorts, with a very different MCU to be born out of it.

While this ambitious endgame event will definitely draw out every ink-stained comics lover this weekend, there’s no reason to be intimidated just because you haven’t seen all the previous movies in the series. Here’s everything casual fans need to know before attempting to wrap their heads around Avengers: Infinity War.

1) Thanos’s Whole Deal

Archvillain Thanos, the don dada of the MCU saga, has largely loomed in the background for most of the previous films, projecting purple-tinted menace. Played by Josh Brolin, he is an oversize, genetically engineered superhuman who seems addicted to sitting down. Thanos is obsessed with the physical embodiment of Death, which will factor into the plot of Infinity War, and he has several backup villains who form a crew called the Black Order. As powerful as Thanos is already, he will become unstoppable and god-like if he comes to fill his golden glove (the Infinity Gauntlet) with the six Infinity Stones.

2) Infinity Stones, and Those Who Love Them

These weird rocks will probably be the dealbreaker for some fans looking to learn just enough to enough to enjoy a movie, so buckle up. The Infinity Stones are six indescribably powerful objects of dubious geological origin, each named after various elements in the universe. There’s the Space stone, the Mind pebble, the Reality rock, the Power one, Soul boulder, and Time feldspar. They come in many forms–including red goo and a blue box–and are scattered throughout the universe. Several Avenger-adjacent folks have got their superhands on them at certain points, as part of the overall effort to keep them away from Thanos, who wants them for nefarious reasons. The only stone that has not been glimpsed thus far in the MCU is the Soul stone.