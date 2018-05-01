The Secret Society Of Parents From Tech’s Biggest Companies

In 2009, Vanessa Loder’s career was thriving, she was an ambitious Stanford MBA grad and vice president at a leading private equity firm. But then she had an epiphany. “I suddenly realized that I’d been climbing the wrong ladder,” she says.

Loder had been so committed to breaking the glass ceiling that she’d never questioned her definition of success. And once she started to question it, she didn’t stop. She quit her job to study mindfulness, neuroscience, optimal performance, and behavioral psychology, and she emerged from this process committed to helping women find career success on their own terms. She began leadership development programs for executive women and created programs like, “How to Lean In Without Burning Out,” delivered at many Silicon Valley companies, and at TEDx Women.

And then she became a mother. “It was the hardest thing I’ve ever been through,” she says. Starting with a traumatic birth experience, the process of having a child taught Vanessa that she no longer had ultimate control over her life. “It broke down all of my barriers. I had a lot of ideals about what it would be like to be a mom, and the kind of mom I would be,” she says. But she grew distraught as her vision of motherhood and the reality of her experience continued to diverge.

When Loder returned to work, she recognized how motherhood—for the vast majority of her clients—brought the same awareness she’d had earlier in her career. “Having a baby is a forcing mechanism,” she says. “It’s very hard to stay single-mindedly focused on money and power when you’re a parent. Becoming a mom forces you to reprioritize in a way that can be really helpful. If your work isn’t fulfilling or giving you the flexibility you need, something has to change.”

Many mothers, however, are forced to make choices they’d rather not make. According to research cited in Sheryl Sandberg’s book, Lean In, 43% of women leave the workforce when they become mothers for an average of two years (this of course varies depending on position, education, and financial situation). And many of these mothers would rather remain working or return to work sooner, but they can’t find employment that will accommodate their needs. “I’ve coached many women who felt like they had to opt out of their jobs after they became moms,” Loder said. “It feels very black and white. Either you’re a stay-at-home mom with your kids, or you’re flying in your career at 100 miles an hour.” Loder says that executive women who have kids tell her: “I just want a meaty and meaningful role that’s part- time or flexible. Why is that so hard to find?”

And mothers who chose to remain working are likely to face “the maternal wall,” otherwise known as the bias that having children undermines a woman’s ability to perform in her career. Mothers are 79% less likely to be hired, half as likely to be promoted, and earn significantly less money than women with comparable resumes but without children.