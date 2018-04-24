3 things we’re looking for in Twitter’s Q1 earnings report

Twitter’s stock has skyrocketed in the last year, doubling to a share price of about $30. That’s a bigger surge than we’ve seen from tech stalwarts like Google and Amazon.

Of course, context is everything: Those companies boast stock prices upwards of $1,000, and Twitter’s stock growth is largely the byproduct of its first profitable quarter and increasing engagement. So here’s what we’ll be watching for when Twitter reports its Q1 earnings tomorrow morning.