These Are The Smartest Decisions I’ve Made For My Career

A surprisingly high number of Americans are unhappy with their work; some estimates are that more than half of us don’t like our jobs. And while there are always things we have no control over, none of us should feel completely powerless. There are almost certainly things you can do to put yourself in a better situation.

Not sure where to start? Three Motley Fool writers who have lived it offer their experiences below, describing what they say was the best thing they each did for their career, ranging from the bold (completely changing jobs and industries) to the nuanced (taking action to be a more valuable employee). Keep reading below for valuable insight that could help you figure out how to improve your career.

I Took A Big Chance

In the early years of my working life, my goal was to be a professor or teacher. I started a PhD program, and after a year decided that a PhD and college teaching weren’t for me. I switched gears and became a high school teacher instead. I might have stuck with that, but budget cuts forced me to look for other work, and I ended up getting an MBA, with the goal of switching into a lucrative and satisfying career.

The MBA led to better-paying work, but it wasn’t terribly satisfying. I was soon presented with an intriguing opportunity, though–working as a writer and editor for a very new and small company called The Motley Fool. The prospect of it was exciting, as I’d always liked writing, and the fare I would produce for the Fool would even be educational, scratching my teaching itch. One big downside, however, was the pay–along with the fact that it was a small startup and wouldn’t necessarily be around in five or 10 years.

I took the chance and have not regretted it. Yes, I started out earning much less than I had been, but the company grew and grew, and within a number of years, I was earning more than many writers make. Not every job seeker can afford to take a big pay cut, but if you’re presented with an exciting opportunity that has one or two drawbacks, give it some serious consideration. If I’d just stuck with typical MBA-type jobs, I don’t think I’d be enjoying my career as much.—Selena Maranjian

