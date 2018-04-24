23andMe is teaming up with Tribeca Studios for a DNA film series

The 23 filmmakers, who will be chosen in the next few months, will have the creative freedom to tell their own DNA stories or those of someone else, however they choose. Tribeca Studios and 23andMe say more than half of the chosen filmmakers will be women.

“The number of unsolicited and compelling stories that come in each month is incredible,” said 23andMe’s VP of consumer marketing and brand, Tracy Keim, in a statement. “The challenge has always been how to bring more of them into the world. We believe through the lens of Tribeca’s diverse community of filmmakers, these DNA stories will be celebrated in the most authentic way.”

Once the filmmakers are selected, the films will be developed over the next year.