Researcher in Facebook scandal says his work was no good for targeted ads

Aleksandr Kogan, a researcher who worked for the University of Cambridge and created the personality quiz that harvested over 87 million Facebook users’ data without their permission has told a U.K. parliamentary committee that his project would be of little use for targeted advertising ( via Reuters ):

“I believe the project we did makes little to no sense if the goal is to run targeted ads on Facebook. In fact, the platform’s tools provide companies a far more effective pathway to target people based on their personalities than using scores from users from our work.”

The data Kogan collected was then used by Cambridge Analytica to help target voters for President Trump’s 2016 election campaign. Both Facebook and Cambridge Analytica have blamed Kogan for the alleged data abuse that has embroiled the two companies into the biggest scandals in their history. As for Kogan, he maintains that the companies are using him as a scapegoat.