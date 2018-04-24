Amazon will now deliver packages to the trunk of your car

Yep, no joke. It’s the expansion of Amazon’s key service. The service was first launched last year and gave Amazon delivery drivers access to your house so they could slip packages inside the front door. Now Amazon Key is rolling out to automobiles in a trial with GM and Volvo, reports The Verge . Known as Amazon Key In-Car, the trial will be limited to Amazon Prime subscribers in 37 cities starting today. To take advantage of it you’ll also have to have a GM or Volvo vehicle that is a model year 2015 or newer, and also that has an active OnStar and Volvo on Call account.

Amazon Key users will need to add their car to their app. Once that is done, the car will need to be parked within a certain radius of your normal delivery address, like your home or workplace. Amazon delivery drivers will have access to your car’s GPS location as well as its license plate number and a photo of the car. Once the delivery driver finds your car, they use their Amazon Key app to talk to your car’s active OnStar or Volvo on Call account, which then remotely unlocks the trunk. Don’t have a GM of Volvo vehicle? Not to worry. If the trials go well, Amazon will be adding other automobile brands over time.