Trump’s VA pick is up against “hostile work environment” allegations

Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson, President Trump’s pick to lead the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, has had his Senate confirmation hearing delayed amid allegations of improper conduct during his career, reports The Hill. The allegations of a “hostile work environment” in relation to Jackson include “excessive drinking on the job [and] improperly dispensing meds,” according to CBS News. Jackson is an active-duty Navy admiral who has been the physician to both President Obama and President Trump. Earlier this year Jackson made headlines when he said Trump had “good genes.”