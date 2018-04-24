AI can now reconstruct your ex’s scratched-out face in photos

Researchers from NVIDIA have successfully used artificial intelligence to reconstruct the missing parts of images, such as photographs that have holes in them or are missing pixels. The AI uses a method called “image inpainting” to learn what would be in the part of the missing photograph based on the content and context of the image around it. Besides being the bane of people hoping to forget what their ex looks like, the technology could be useful to, for example, historians who want to reconstruct torn or faded old photographs.