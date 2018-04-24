The world’s first total penis and scrotum transplant has been performed

The first of its kind operation was performed by a Johns Hopkins reconstructive surgery team on a wounded Afghanistan veteran. The 14-hour surgery was completed on March 26 and saw a deceased donor’s entire penis and scrotum (without the testicles), in addition to part of the abdominal wall, transferred to the vet. The doctors are hopeful the transplant will restore near-normal urinary functions in the man. The transplanted penis, however, will not be able to become erect without further surgery to install a prosthesis implant.