  5:25 am

Apple is serious about killing the headphone jack

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

It’s likely that by the end of this year all new iPhones Apple sells will be ones without a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Apple first began removing the headphone jack from its devices with the iPhone 7 in 2016, followed by the iPhone 8 and iPhone X in 2017. It’s now likely the iPhone SE 2, which is expected to debut this summer, will see itself sans headphone jack, reports VentureBeat. Add to that the successors to the iPhone X and iPhone 8 later this year, and customers will find themselves unable to buy a new iPhone with a headphone jack. RIP.

