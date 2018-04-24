Apple is serious about killing the headphone jack

It’s likely that by the end of this year all new iPhones Apple sells will be ones without a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Apple first began removing the headphone jack from its devices with the iPhone 7 in 2016, followed by the iPhone 8 and iPhone X in 2017. It’s now likely the iPhone SE 2, which is expected to debut this summer, will see itself sans headphone jack, reports VentureBeat. Add to that the successors to the iPhone X and iPhone 8 later this year, and customers will find themselves unable to buy a new iPhone with a headphone jack. RIP.