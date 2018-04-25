Here’s What’s New In Gmail’s Big Productivity-Boosting Update

If it seems like it’s been forever since Google last gave Gmail a major makeover, that’s because it has been. Close enough, anyhow: The last one, which introduced a lighter, airier look, came in April 2012, and some of Gmail’s most ardent fans did not instantly embrace it . Since then, the company has channeled most of its yen for email innovation into Inbox , an alternative app that works with Gmail accounts but caters to folks who relish new approaches to old tasks.

But now–as teased earlier this month–Google is rolling out what might be the meatiest single upgrade in Gmail history. Unlike its 2012 predecessor, it doesn’t tamper much with the service’s look and feel. Instead, it focuses on features that make email safer and more efficient, especially in a business context.

That emphasis is explained in part by the fact that Gmail is part of G Suite–the portfolio of apps formerly known as Google Docs–which itself reports up into Google Cloud, the Google arm that sells services to businesses. That gives the Gmail team an incentive to build something corporate customers want to pay for, even if most of the billion-plus people who use Gmail are consumers running the ad-supported version.

Though Google is aiming to give businesses the types of features they want, it’s also trying to avoid forcing anything on them: “Enterprise users don’t like a brand-new version of Gmail being sprung on them with no warning,” says Jacob Bank, lead product manager for Gmail and Inbox. At first, paid Gmail customers will only get access to the new version at all if they’ve signed up for G Suite’s early-access program, allowing them to check out new features before deploying them widely. Consumers who use Gmail for free will be able to turn on the new version by selecting “Try the new Gmail” in settings. Only over time will it become the default.

Even those who do choose to use the new version right away will not experience a big bang. Some features are going live today, and others will arrive in the weeks to come. Herewith, the highlights:

Disappearing email. The new Confidential Mode lets you send emails that vanish from the recipient’s inbox after a period you specify–sort of like a Snapchat for corporate correspondence–or which you can revoke after you’ve sent them. Existing email standards don’t support the idea of retrieving an email once it’s landed in someone else’s inbox, so Google built its own technology for the purpose. If your receipients are using Gmail, the message will look like any other. If they’re using a different email client, they’ll have to click on a link to see your confidential message.

Un-forwardable messages. Confidential mode also lets you disable forwarding, copying, and printing of messages. That doesn’t prevent someone from doing something like snapping a a photo with a phone, but Google figures that making even a little more of a hassle to share a confidential email will dissuade many folks from leaking it.