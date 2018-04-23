Google Earnings: Why The Ad Backlash Hasn’t Happened

The company reported first-quarter earnings per share of $9.93 on revenues of $31.15 billion. Thomson Reuters analysts had expected earnings of $9.33 per share on revenue of $30.3 billion. Google’s parent company reported operating income of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to $6.6 billion in the same quarter last year.

Shares jumped more than 4.5% in after-hours trading.

Alphabet’s revenue comes mainly from the Google ad business, which pulled in $26.6 billion in quarterly revenues, compared to just $21.4 billion in the same quarter last year. Advertising on Google properties brought in almost $22 billion (versus $17,403 in the same quarter last year). Advertising on other “network” sites brought in $4.6 billion in revenues, compared to just over $4 billion last year.

New accounting rules required that the company report Nest results as “other revenues” in the same bucket with Google hardware products and its cloud computing business. Total revenues for Nest and those businesses together was almost $4.3 billion.

Until today, Nest’s revenue were reported as “Other Bets,” and absence of that income caused a sharply lower revenue number for that bucket this quarter. Other Bets revenue was $150 million–down from $409 million in the previous quarter–with losses of $571 million. The Other Bets group includes Google fiber and Alphabet’s various health tech companies.

The earnings come as the public is increasingly uneasy about data-driven advertising platforms like Google and Facebook, but no backlash from advertisers can be found in Alphabet’s earnings. Part of the reason is that it’s still very early: Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal (and subsequent U.S. congressional hearings) are only a few weeks old.