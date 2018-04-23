There’s a new royal baby, and Netflix just couldn’t help itself

As you probably heard, the youngest member of the British royal family was born today, and since giant companies will never miss an opportunity to insert themselves into major news stories, the video streaming giant was right there with a plug for its popular drama series The Crown:

A third #RoyalBaby? Season 70 of The Crown is going to be incredible. pic.twitter.com/H4YGzJRsKd — Netflix Family (@netflixfamily) April 23, 2018

As a fan of the show, I confess I didn’t hate this shameless Twitter promotion. It’s too bad that Claire Foy—the subject of the above GIF—is not actually on Twitter to respond. She apparently does not have an active Twitter account.