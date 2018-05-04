Charlize Theron On Why “Tully” Doesn’t Sugarcoat Motherhood

When Charlize Theron first read the screenplay for her new film, Tully, her youngest son was about six months old. It was a particularly vulnerable time in her life to see one mother’s struggle rendered so vividly, unflinchingly real.

“It felt very familiar to me,” Theron says. “Like, ‘Oh, I just experienced this yesterday.'”

Although there’s a universal thread that all mothers may recognize in Tully, which is in theaters today, the film’s major strengths lie in its specificity. Theron’s character, Marlo—a middle-class mother of two, ready to burst with a third—has a personality and circumstances that feel distinctly not the product of any four-quadrant, focus-grouped assembly line film. We follow Marlo as she stoically endures her young son’s emotional problems and quietly resents her tragically trend-obsessed sister-in-law (Elaine Tan). We get a sense of all the reasons she refuses her wealthy brother’s (Mark Duplass) offer to pay for a night nurse for the new baby. (“You can’t outsource your entire life,” according to Marlo.) We watch as her resistance to the idea wears down amid the morass of postpartum depression. She ends up not only calling the night nurse, Tully (Mackenzie Davis), but forging a strong, unusual bond with her.

There are plenty of laughs, thanks to Cody’s characteristically crackling dialogue, but viewers may be struck most of all by the film’s brutal honesty.

Tully marks Theron’s second film with director Jason Reitman and screenwriter Diablo Cody, the trio having previously collaborated on 2011’s Young Adult. (The actress and producer describes their work together as “effortless.”) Although the script was personal to Cody, herself a mother of three, it resonated with Theron right away. She’d been somewhat dubious when Reitman loosely pitched the idea, before Cody had even written the script. A film about a mom who’s having her third kid? It seemed like a story that, despite Theron’s strong faith in Cody, had already been told. The eventual script, however, blew her away.

“I thought, ‘Oh they’re talking about that story, that true story, the stuff that nobody’s talking about,'” Theron says.

The film’s depiction of motherhood, and what society expects of women as parents, is blunt and unfiltered and spares no graphic detail. Post-delivery grown-up medical diapers, swollen nipples, and painful urination all get their due, as do the unstoppable barrage of shit stains and literal spilled milk that comprise the texture of a new mother’s world. And in the case of Marlo, that world includes two other grade-school-age kids to look after as well. One montage, in particular, makes clear the skull-rattling repetition of it all. Even with a gainfully employed husband (Ron Livingston) eager to help out in his limited capacity, Marlo is still drudging through an existence that looks nothing like what US Weekly constantly describes as “baby joy.”