Charlize Theron On Why “Tully” Doesn’t Sugarcoat Motherhood

When Charlize Theron first read the screenplay for her new film, Tully, her youngest son was about six months old. It was a particularly vulnerable time in her life to see one mother’s struggle rendered so vividly, unflinchingly real.
“It felt very familiar to me,” Theron says. “Like, ‘Oh, I just experienced this yesterday.'”
Although there’s a universal thread that all mothers may recognize in Tully, which is in theaters today, the film’s major strengths lie in its specificity. Theron’s character, Marlo—a middle-class mother of two, ready to burst with a third—has a personality and circumstances that feel distinctly not the product of any four-quadrant, focus-grouped assembly line film. We follow Marlo as she stoically endures her young son’s emotional problems and quietly resents her tragically trend-obsessed sister-in-law (Elaine Tan). We get a sense of all the reasons she refuses her wealthy brother’s (Mark Duplass) offer to pay for a night nurse for the new baby. (“You can’t outsource your entire life,” according to Marlo.) We watch as her resistance to the idea wears down amid the morass of postpartum depression. She ends up not only calling the night nurse, Tully (Mackenzie Davis), but forging a strong, unusual bond with her.
There are plenty of laughs, thanks to Cody’s characteristically crackling dialogue, but viewers may be struck most of all by the film’s brutal honesty.
Tully marks Theron’s second film with director Jason Reitman and screenwriter Diablo Cody, the trio having previously collaborated on 2011’s Young Adult. (The actress and producer describes their work together as “effortless.”) Although the script was personal to Cody, herself a mother of three, it resonated with Theron right away. She’d been somewhat dubious when Reitman loosely pitched the idea, before Cody had even written the script. A film about a mom who’s having her third kid? It seemed like a story that, despite Theron’s strong faith in Cody, had already been told. The eventual script, however, blew her away.
“I thought, ‘Oh they’re talking about that story, that true story, the stuff that nobody’s talking about,'” Theron says.
The film’s depiction of motherhood, and what society expects of women as parents, is blunt and unfiltered and spares no graphic detail. Post-delivery grown-up medical diapers, swollen nipples, and painful urination all get their due, as do the unstoppable barrage of shit stains and literal spilled milk that comprise the texture of a new mother’s world. And in the case of Marlo, that world includes two other grade-school-age kids to look after as well. One montage, in particular, makes clear the skull-rattling repetition of it all. Even with a gainfully employed husband (Ron Livingston) eager to help out in his limited capacity, Marlo is still drudging through an existence that looks nothing like what US Weekly constantly describes as “baby joy.”
“It is interesting that we live in a time where we share everything, and yet there’s still so much stigma about the truth of how messy it is to raise kids, and the judgment that goes along with it, and this idea that it’s supposed to be one thing and that’s the only thing it is, and if you’re not in agreement with that, then somehow you’re the one fucking it up and you’re the bad parent,” Theron says. “I hope this movie can start allowing people to have a more honest conversation about just how hard and messy it is to raise kids and how it’s not what we’ve been told it is all these years.”
Theron is a parent (of two adopted boys) and in Tully, she conveys a range of different states of frazzled through the subtlest of facial expressions. To amp up the authenticity of her performance, she also went through an intense physical transformation. She wanted to truly feel like she fit into Marlo’s body, so she gained 50 pounds, a special effect she’d previously employed to disappear into her Oscar-winning role in Monster. But the extra weight not only added a visual element to her performance in Tully, it turns out. This time, it also messed with her head.
“What ended up happening was, because of how I was eating, I actually dealt with depression for the first time in my life,” Theron says. “And I think it really helped inform me more about what it feels like when your body is at war with you and you just don’t feel like you belong in your body because that’s very much how I felt in my own body as I was making this film, so lethargic. Nothing felt right.”
Inhabiting Marlo’s body and state of mind helped Theron see clearer than ever what life is like for a mother in drastically different circumstances than herself. She felt the common bonds and contrasts and walked away with a broader understanding of the vast spectrum of motherhood–and all the other iterations of it that deserve their own heartbreakingly real movies. It’s something she thinks is worth fighting to see more of onscreen, from more female creators who need to share their own specific–and specifically harsh–truth.
“I think there’s this huge misconception that audiences won’t get it when it’s too honest, or they don’t want to watch that, and that’s not been my experience,” Theron says. “I think audiences are very smart and what they’re looking for is to go watch something that feels familiar and that they can relate to. And that’s what I want. I want the truth. I don’t know why we don’t just pull more from that pool. It’s so rich. And yet we want to water it down and make it more like everything else.”