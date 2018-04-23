advertisement
Soon your Uber drivers won’t have a record of where they dropped you off

[Photo: Victor Xok/Unsplash]
By Ruth Reader1 minute Read

Uber is starting to limit the type of data that drivers can access about riders. In an upcoming pilot project, Uber will remove exact pick-up and drop-off location data from the driver’s list of completed rides, according to Gizmodo. The change comes as Uber prepares for compliance with new General Data Protection Regulation guidelines in Europe.

Previously, drivers had information regarding where a certain rider was picked up and dropped off stored in their ride history. Some female riders have complained that drivers have used this information to harass and intimidate them, in some instances showing up at their homes. This new measure, if rolled out broadly, stands to ease some concerns over rider harassment.

