George Hamilton’s KFC Crispy Colonel Has A Familiar Whiff To It

Who: KFC, Wieden + Kennedy Portland

Why we care: Watch this KFC ad, then watch this Old Spice ad, then back to the KFC ad, now think about the cadence of The Man Your Man Could Smell Like, now back to the Crispy Colonel, then read this in a fast-paced, clipped cadence like both ads, now watch them again, now back to me. Anything feel… familiar? I mean, besides the fact they were created by the same agency more than eight years apart.

To be clear, I’m definitely NOT suggesting this is in anyway a rip-off. Not even close. But it’s interesting to see how that classic Old Spice spot has made this type of fourth-wall-breaking ad copy so much more familiar. Either way, it’s tough to go wrong with George Hamilton, even though most people watching this have never seen Dynasty, let alone heard of The Happy Hooker Goes To Washington. KFC knows this, and that it’s well worth bringing the tanned wonder back for another go after he introduced The Crispy Colonel last year.