Survey: Many people think Amazon has a positive influence on society

Some 20% of Americans believe Amazon is having the most positive impact on society out of any other major tech company, according to a joint SurveyMonkey/Recode poll . Following Amazon are Google, Apple, and then Facebook.

It wasn’t just Amazon that had a good reputation, though: 22% of survey respondents said that Amazon’s billionaire CEO Jeff Bezos had the greatest impact on people’s daily lives.

While the survey, which queried 2,772 U.S. adults, is sparse on details, we’re guessing that everyone loves Amazon’s Prime benefits, and not their reported treatment of workers.